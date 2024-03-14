Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV | Tagged: amc, preview, season 4, snowpiercer, tnt

Snowpiercer Season 4 Set for AMC in 2025; Seasons 1-3 Set For AMC+

The completed fourth season of Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean & Jennifer Connelly -starring Snowpiercer will hit AMC screens in early 2025.

Article Summary Snowpiercer Season 4 to premiere in early 2025 on AMC after finsing a new home.

Seasons 1-3 will become available on AMC+ for streaming later this year.

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski expresses gratitude for the series' continuation.

New cast members Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov join the ensemble for Season 4.

A little more than a year after word came down that the completed fourth season of Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Connelly -starring Snowpiercer would not be hitting screens, it appears that faith & hope have won out in the end. Earlier today, AMC Networks announced that the fourth season has found a new home and will hit screens in early 2025. Until then, fans & newbies can catch up on the first three seasons when they hit AMC+ later this year as part of the network's exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights deal. Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski (Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Helstrom) shared, "We're so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we're incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it." The news comes nearly three months after series star Mike O'Malley (Sam Roche) shared that he had hope that the completed fourth season would find a home somewhere else. As for talk of the fourth season officially wrapping up the series, O'Malley revealed that things could go either way. "We were actually hoping that we'd keep going, but I think there's an ending to that where it could be the end, and it's very hopeful," O'Malley explained. So I really, really can't wait for that show to get out there and for people to see it because it's awesome."

Along with Diggs, Bean, Connelly & O'Malley, the series also stars Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. In addition, Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) and Michael Aronov (The Americans) have joined the cast for the upcoming season. Executive producers for the fourth season include Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements & Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt & Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun & Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally and brokered this acquisition.

