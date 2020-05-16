Snowpiercer Sneak Preview: Rebellion Fires Rise as Layton Is Taken

With Snowpiercer pulling up to the TNT station this Sunday night after one long, bumpy, and occasionally delayed journey to the small screen, the network is offering interested eyeballs a sneak preview of the 10-episode series' opener "First, the Weather Changed". Based on the critically-acclaimed graphic novel as well as Bong Joon Ho's (Parasite) film adaptation, the story is set seven years after the world has become nothing more than a frozen wasteland, with the focus on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving, 1001 car train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival are set to play out over the course of the season, with a perfect example of just that in the clip below.

Jennifer Connelly's (A Beautiful Mind) Melanie Cavill is not only a first-class passenger but also the Voice of the Train, making daily announcements on behalf of Wilford Industries. While her peers are more than fine to stay separate from the lower-class passengers, Cavill is curiously fascinated by them. Daveed Diggs' (Hamilton, Black-ish) Andre Layton is a quiet thinker who spends his days sniffing the industrial-waste-turned-drug Chronole and tending to his cage of rats. He is a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train, as well as a reluctant participant in a struggle that could upend life on the train for everyone. But there's also a natural leadership quality to Well that might come in handy for what's still to come. Assuming he survives being removed:

Reportedly, TNT moved the premiere up to give viewers going through home lockdown some original programming to ease stress levels. The series has been renewed for a second season, though production is currently shut down over ongoing coronavirus concerns. Connelly and Diggs are joined by Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with original film producer CJ Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, Hanna, Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Hanna, Cowboy Bebop, Last Man Standing); showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror); Matthew O'Connor (Continuum, Tin Man); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film's producers Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The original film and television series are based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, from Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette.