So Here's a Look at How Lucifer & Daniel's S05E12 Selfie Turned Out

With now less than a month to go until Tom Ellis and the family over at Netflix's Lucifer shuffle off this programming coil for the last time with the sixth and final season of the globally popular streaming series. To help set the tone for the show's final run, the cast, crew, and showrunners Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich have been sharing looks behind the scenes at both the fifth season as well as production on the upcoming Season 6. This time around, Modrovich offers a look at what some Lucifans have been asking for since S05E12 "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid". Yup, that's right. You finally get a chance to check out how that selfie with Ellis and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) at the end of the episode turned out. Spoiler? We're torn between Ellis and Alejandro over who has the best facial reaction.

"And speaking of our beloved Det. Douche…. Some of you have asked for the photo taken at the end of ep 512. [Kevin Alejandro], take a bow! For being a limitless actor, an inspiring director and most importantly… a truly lovely human being," Modrovich wrote as the caption to the post premiering that often-requested on-screen selfie:

So without further ado, here's a look at The Devil's final run as Lucifer Season 6 hits Netflix on September 10th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Final Season Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueMwVGBwqRo)

From what the streaming service series has been telling us about these final episodes, it appears Lucifer (Ellis) is a little hesitant about the whole "God" thing. But while he debates taking on the biggest CEO role in all of existence, the world begins to not feel so well while Heaven lacks a big boss. And for those you who had some lingering questions about The Devil's ensemble, you might also be getting a few clues in the area too- like the path Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) would take to help bring law and order to society

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

