Posted in: Amazon Studios, Fox, Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, ashton kutcher, danny masterson, laff, peacock, That '70s Show

So What to Do About That '70s Show? Kutcher, Kunis Support Masterson

With Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life after being found guilty of raping two women, should That '70s Show be pulled?

A day after actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years to life after being found guilty of raping two women in 2003, court documents that were released online showing that Masterson's The '70s Show co-stars Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis (along with approximately 50 other individuals) had penned letters of support ahead of Masterson's court date. Originally posted by journalist Tony Ortega, the letters quickly gained attention throughout the day on social media.

"While I'm aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," Kutcher wrote at one point in a letter that also referred to Masterson as a "role model" for others. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society, and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this." Kunis added in her letter, "I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend."

One of the questions that needs to be asked now – in light of the sentencing: Should reruns of The '70s Show remain available, considering one of the show's major players has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape? The series is currently available to stream on Peacock and also airs on the digital network Laff (with episodes available on Amazon for purchase). Unlike past instances where shows have had problematic episodes that could have disclaimers added to the opening and other measures like that, Masterson's Hyde was a major series regular on the popular sitcom. Peacock declined to comment to THR, while a response from Laff wasn't offered by the time the report went live. After The '70s Show, Kutcher and Masterson reteamed on Netflix's The Ranch – with Masterson written out of the show in the third season in 2017 after being accused of sexual assault.

After being charged with three counts of rape from incidents that were reported to have taken place between 2001 and 2003, Masterson's 2022 court case ended in a mistrial. With the judge opting to re-try the actor, Masterson's second trial commenced earlier this year. After being convicted of two counts of rape, the actor learned his punishment on Thursday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!