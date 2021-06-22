Solar Opposites Season 4 Gets 12-Episode Green Light From Hulu

Slightly less than three months after the second season of Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites, fans of the hit Hulu animated series can rest assured that Korvo (Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) will be back (in some way, shape, or form). No, we're not talking about the third season or the teased holiday special- viewers knew that already. With the third season not even having a premiere window officially finalized yet (think 2022), the streaming service announced on Tuesday that the series will be back for a 12-episode fourth season. Roiland and McMahan also executive produce alongside Josh Bycel, with McMahan and Bycel serving as co-showrunners.

Here's a look at the animated series' Instagram post and tweet from earlier today announcing the good news:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solar Opposites (@solaroppositesonhulu)

Hey sugar, time to get comfortable on Earth. The #SolarOpposites have been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/q3AKs9jW1G — Solar Opposites on Hulu (@solaropposites) June 22, 2021

Here's a look back at the official Season 2 trailer for Hulu's Solar Opposites– where "ship's" about to get real:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer (Official) | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba8lGRIn5P0)

And for those of you looking for something a bit more "red band" NSFW (we don't judge around here- we watched it three times), here's a special look:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Solar Opposites Season 2 Teaser | Red Band | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWSx4j0eaZk)

Here's a look back at the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel that included a sneak preview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Solar Opposites | Comic-Con@Home 2020 (https://youtu.be/bQhfYSj4Lrg?t=72)

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series, four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that also includes Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.