Solar Opposites Season 6 Teaser: Final Season Drops October 13th

With the sixth and final season set to hit Hulu in October, here's the newest teaser for EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites.

Article Summary Solar Opposites season 6 premieres on Hulu October 13, wrapping up the animated series with 10 final episodes.

The alien crew faces their biggest challenge yet—living on a strict budget after losing their diamond machine.

The epic Wall storyline promises a shocking conclusion in this climactic final season of Solar Opposites.

Guest stars this season include Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, and more.

On October 13th, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa's (Sagan McMahan) mission on Earth will come to an end when the 10-episode sixth and final season of EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites hit Hulu screens – and this final run will find the fam on hard times.

Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the fam will face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find? In addition, the epic story of the people of The Wall will lead to a thrilling and shocking conclusion. How's that sound for a final season, right?

Along with Stevens, Middleditch, Mack, and Giambrone, the sixth and final season will see a guest star lineup that includes Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Beck Bennett. Check out the teaser above for a preview of what's to come.

Hulu's Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV junk food and fun stuff. In season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole team is focused on family values – what could go wrong? Here's a look at a recap of what went down during the previous four seasons of the hit animated series – with a sixth season set to hit screens this fall:

Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Sydney Ryan. The animated series is produced by 20th Television Animation. All five seasons (including a Christmas special, two Halloween specials, and a Valentine's Day special) are now available to stream on Hulu.

