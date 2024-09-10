Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: halloween, hulu, solar opposites

Solar Opposites Takes on The Spirit of Halloween in October Special

Hitting on October 7, here's a preview for Mike McMahan & Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown October.

Less than a month before the Hulu animated series was set to return for its fifth season, the word came down that EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites would be back for a sixth season – but that wasn't all! Okay – we'll give you a second to celebrate the Season 6 news again. All good? Great! We also learned that Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) would be scaring up some laughs this fall with a Halloween special. Well, make sure to set your reminders for Monday, October 7th, because that's when the 'Solar Opposites' Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown October is set to hit the streaming service. What can viewers expect? How about our alien family having to take on the actual Spirit of Halloween itself when it begins taking over Korvo's life? But since we have a feeling you might need something more than that to ride you over, here's a look at the preview images that were also released:

Hulu's Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV junk food and fun stuff. In season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole team is focused on family values – what could go wrong? Here's a look at a recap of what went down during the previous four seasons of the hit animated series – with a sixth season on the way:

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

