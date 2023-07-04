Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, season 2, Sonic Prime, sonic the hedgehog

Sonic Prime S02E01 "Avoid the Void" Now Available to Watch For Free

You don't have to wait until July 13th to check out the Season 2 premiere - here's a look at Netflix's Sonic Prime S02E01 "Avoid the Void."

With only nine days to go until the second season of Netflix's Sonic Prime hits screens, we have something very cool to pass along to help with the holiday (if you're in the U.S.). In case you forgot, the streaming series begins when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event, leading Sonic to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends. To that end, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime. But things didn't go quite exactly as planned – so much so that to set things right, Sonic will need to team up with the last person he would've ever expected – Shadow. But in S02E01: "Avoid the Void," Shadow doesn't appear interested in anything to do with Sonic – other than confront him about the destruction of Green Hill.

With the series set to hit streaming screens on July 13th, here's a look at the official Season 2 trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime and the first episode of the second season, S02E01: "Avoid the Void" (followed by a look at the first season to get you up to speed):

Here's a Look Back at Netflix's Sonic Prime Season 1

With Man of Action, Erik Wiese, WildBrain (Josh Scherba Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson), & SEGA (Haruki Satomi Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara) executive producing, the voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. Here's a look back at the official trailer that was released:

But that's not all because we also have a look back at the first two official teasers, followed by a preview of Big the Cat and Froggy. And if you're really good, there might just be another preview for the 8-episode series waiting for you after that (okay, there is):

It's the Sonic you know & love… until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you've never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of "badnik" robots. It's a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.

In a previously-released preview, viewers had a chance to meet Shadow the Hedgehog, the "Ultimate Lifeform" who wields some seriously mysterious powers. And with Shadow comes the age-old question. Is he a friend or foe?

Just to make sure that viewers appreciated just how epic this series was going to be, three additional previews were posted just before the series dropped. In the first, Sonic and Thorn's search for a Prism Shard leads them deep into the jungle… where the lure of a Prism Shard proves too much of a temptation for one of them. Following that, Sonic and Eggman find themselves facing off once again… except this time? Well, let's just say Eggman is suddenly looking good for his age. And then, we get that moment when Sonic realizes that this Tails isn't his Tails:

And here's a look back at the series' first episode, "Shattered":

