South Park S25E04: Can Mr. Mackey & A VHS Copy of Red Dawn Save Them?

After taking a break last week (but offering up come classy, "chocolatey" goodness to tide viewers over), Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, and the rest of South Park return this week- but what is it that they're returning to? Apparently, Mr. Mackey is looking to take everyone "Back to The Cold War" in an episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's long-running animated series where the fate of the very world may just rest in Butter's hands. Or not. We do know that the episode involves a dressage championship, way too many Nuclear Emergency Drills, and a very concerned PC Principal.

Now here's a look at the sneak preview for "Back to the Cold War," as South Park returns to Comedy Central this Wednesday, March 2, at 8 pm ET/PT:

So for a chance to check out Chef's "Chocolate Salty Balls" getting the respect they… we mean it… deserves, check out the following featurette S02E09 "Chef's Chocolate Salty Balls":

Now here's a look back at two scenes from last week's episode "City People" as Cartman goes from not being able to handle his mother getting a new job to… well… you'll see…

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker and Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Now here's a look at the timeline that was announced during last week's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event:

2022: Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.

2024: Beginning with Season 27, new episodes will have their U.S. and global streaming premieres on Paramount+.

2025: Entire catalog rolls into the U.S., making Paramount+ the global exclusive SVOD home to the groundbreaking franchise.

2022-2027: South Park will run through Season 30 on Comedy Central, while the 12 remaining original made-for-streaming events on Paramount+ will stream two per year.