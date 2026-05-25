Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis: "Rick and Morty" Spinoff Gets Adult Swim Teaser

Set for July, here's the official teaser for Rick and Morty EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's President Curtis, starring Keith David.

Article Summary Adult Swim dropped the official President Curtis teaser during Rick and Morty Season 9, confirming a July premiere.

President Curtis, from Rick and Morty EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, premieres first at Annecy in June.

The Keith David-led President Curtis teaser offers a first look at the Rick and Morty spinoff’s sci-fi chaos.

Adult Swim’s July launch could pair President Curtis with Rick and Morty for a one-hour Sunday night block.

Previously, we learned that President Curtis, the animated spinoff series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Keith David and stemming from Rick and Morty EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, would have its world premiere during June's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. But the fine folks behind Adult Swim's Rick and Morty were kind enough to drop a teaser during the Emmy Award-winning series's Season 9 opener, along with the news that President Curtis is debuting in July. We're thinking that could mean a one-hour block of "Rick and Morty" madness on Sunday night for at least a few weeks. Now, we have an official look at the teaser that Adult Swim released overnight, waiting for you below.

Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Now, here's a look at the official YouTube version of the teaser that was released on Sunday night:

President Curtis: Discussing the "Rick and Morty" Spinoff

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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