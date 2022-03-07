South Park S25E05 Preview: Stan, Kyle, Kenny & Cartman Go Commando

After last week's episode brought us a mix of Mr. Mackey, the 90s, Butters, and dressage competitions, this week's episode of Comedy Central's South Park finds Stan, Kyle, Kenny & Cartman facing a threat worse than nuclear annihilation. They have to enter the Airsoft arena to go up against a group of teenagers in what looks to be a major mismatch… but for who? For a look at how "The Ultimate Bro-Down" gets started, check out this clip from "Help, My Teenager Hates Me!":

Now here's a look at the official preview for this week's new episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, returning this Wednesday, March 9, at 8 pm ET/PT:

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker and Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director . Now here's a look at the timeline that was announced during the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event:

2022: Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.

2024: Beginning with Season 27, new episodes will have their U.S. and global streaming premieres on Paramount+.

2025: Entire catalog rolls into the U.S., making Paramount+ the global exclusive SVOD home to the groundbreaking franchise.

2022-2027: South Park will run through Season 30 on Comedy Central, while the 12 remaining original made-for-streaming events on Paramount+ will stream two per year.