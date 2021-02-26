South Park Ships Doses of "South ParQ Vaccination Special" This March

South Park is bringing excitement for fans with a new teaser for their March 10 hour-long special episode on Comedy Central. This special will be the second one surrounding the topic of the pandemic, but the most relatable part of this one will be the ups and downs of the COVID vaccine. Witnessing this trailer is a hilarious and fantastic bit of humor, not necessarily for every viewer, but for those who've watched the show, it's something great to look forward to. The episode will be simulcast on MTV2 as well for added benefit to the South Park audience.

The combination of remote learning for Cartman and the odd replacement of teachers in a dark comedic twist from the last special has us looking forward to what else may happen with the boys of South Park. The second special is set to revolve around the clamoring to obtain the COVID vaccine in town.

Ratings and general interest in the series have gone up since recent airings of such specials like the first one on the pandemic. If there's anything the audiences of the show need right now, it might just be another dose of this show's comedic talents surrounding the dark and cruder parts of life. After the premiere hits the West Coast, South ParQ The Vaccination Special will be followed by new episodes to come on Comedy Central and the app. Seeing Butters and his parents arrive in the car in this teaser is only a small part of why this special vaccination episode will be so wrong but so funny at the same time.

the hour-long special on March 10th at 8 pm EST.