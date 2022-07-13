South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 Clip: Randy Goes Nuclear Karen

Today brings the end of the epic saga that is "The Streaming Wars"… and with it? The harbinger of doom has arrived in the form of… Randy? But Randy isn't Randy anymore… oh, no. Because Randy has gone "Full Nuclear Karen"… and he wants to speak to all of your managers! That's where things stand heading into the newest South Park "special event," from Trey Parker and Matt Stone. And that's just one of the problems that the animated gang will be facing… take a look!

Now here's a look at a sneak peek of Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, currently streaming:

And if you've got 45 seconds to spare then check out the following recap of Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 1 to make sure your scorecard's up-to-date:

Now here's a look back at the teaser trailer for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, set to hit screens on July 13th (with "Part 1" currently streaming on Paramount+):

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars, currently streaming:

This year, South Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell & Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with Stone and Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. Beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. Additionally, later this year, South Park's expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets & beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.