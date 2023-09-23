Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: conan, conan the barbarian, netflix, Steven DeKnight

Spartacus Creator Shares Pain Over Conan Series That Could've Been

We're feeling Spartacus creator Steven DeKnight's (Daredevil) pain over the Conan the Barbarian series at Netflix that could've been.

The last time we checked in with Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight, he was sharing with us one of the loopholes that studios use not to have to abide by established labor/union rules. In this case, it's how Disney is bringing back Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal to play the same roles they played in the Netflix series but titling the series Daredevil: Born Again so that it would be considered an entirely new series. But for this go-around, DeKnight is taking off his Daredevil hat and putting on his Spartacus hat to share a little bit of "what could've been" news from when DeKnight was still with Netflix. And while we might be going out on a limb here, we're guessing that the millions who've enjoyed the "Spartacus" franchise would've loved to see DeKnight's take on Conan the Barbarian.

In a series of tweets, DeKnight shared with us that he was in talks with Netflix about a Conan series before the two "parted ways." To twist the "What If…?" knife a little more, DeKnight makes it clear that Robert E. Howard's stories were a "HUGE influence" on his Spartacus work:

I was in negotiations to spearhead a Conan series when Netflix and I parted ways. Oh what might have been! https://t.co/5b6NipfYnR — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It's still a knife in my heart! Robert E. Howard's Conan stories were a HUGE influence when I was crafting Spartacus. https://t.co/eoqyyR2KfT — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And it wasn't just DeKnight who took the hit of the series not materializing hard – so did Fredrik Malmberg, President, Heroic Signatures/Conan Properties:

And for the "Conan" fans out there – yes, the pirate captain Bêlit would've played "a MAJOR role" in the project:

She was going to play a MAJOR role in my approach to the material! https://t.co/4i9BvaaNWv — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

But beyond that, it doesn't appear that there's much more to know about the project – especially when NDAs come into play:

