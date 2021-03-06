Cody Rhodes: "The Diversity is Paramount" in AEW

During a conference call Wednesday ahead of the AEW Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes discussed the topic of diversity, calling it "paramount" to AEW. Rhodes also talked about the history of the wrestling business and how diversity was viewed in the past. Rhodes says he plans to step up scouting wrestlers from around the world when pandemic travel restrictions are lifted.

"I think it's just a beautiful thing as far as to have diversity in your locker room and diversity in your space and to put it out there and be excellent content," said Rhodes. "Some of you may know, people who have studied the business, this used to not be that way because promoters were really adamant about only having one of a particular demographic or even a minority, and they would try to almost make that a gimmick to a degree. And this is years and years and years ago. I'm not talking about anybody currently."

"But today, the best wrestlers are from all around the world. You can find them in pockets from North to South, East to West, and that, to me, is very exciting," Rhodes continued. "And I want to continue to cultivate. I take scouting trips even during the pandemic. And I'm excited, as the world slowly opens up and safely opens up, to continue those scouting trips, because the diversity for us is paramount, and we want to represent as many individuals and cultures and identities as we can. I think the wrestling language, the language of wrestling, is universal."

