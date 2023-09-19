Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: daredevil, disney, Marvel Studios, netflix, Steven DeKnight
Daredevil: Steven DeKnight Has Issue with Disney – NOT "Born Again"
Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight has a problem with Disney playing the "rename game" - but NOT with the "Born Again" series team.
At first, we were going to cover what Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight had to share because it offered a fascinating perspective on just how shitty studios can be when it comes to finding loopholes that allow them to screw over the same folks that create the content that makes them the money that they now don't want to share. And since the topic is "Daredevil," you can pretty much guess that Disney+ & Marvel Studios' upcoming Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again would be the topic. "It's an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guild/unions and crushed!" DeKnight wrote earlier this week. Continuing in a follow-up post, DeKnight added, "From what I understand, I'm not going to see a penny from Daredevil: Born Again because they added the 'Born Again' and can claim it's a completely different show. You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk."
Essentially, DeKnight was calling out "The Mouse" for getting to play by a different set of labor rules simply by changing the title of a show while still maintaining some core elements of what came before it (let's not forget that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher is returning, too). But what he didn't do was call out Cox, D'Onofrio, the show's creators, or the show itself. In fact, between yesterday and today, he made a point of separating "The Mouse" from the series – regularly offering his support to the show and the cast. And yet… Here's a look at DeKnight's two initial tweets discussing how Disney utilizes the "name game" to its advantage:
And here's a look at just a sample of the tweets that DeKnight posted – initially and as a follow-up – making it clear that he's as interested in seeing how the series turns out as we are. In addition, DeKnight also addresses what does & doesn't meet the definition of a "reboot" – interesting stuff:
