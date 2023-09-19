Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: daredevil, disney, Marvel Studios, netflix, Steven DeKnight

Daredevil: Steven DeKnight Has Issue with Disney – NOT "Born Again"

Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight has a problem with Disney playing the "rename game" - but NOT with the "Born Again" series team.

At first, we were going to cover what Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight had to share because it offered a fascinating perspective on just how shitty studios can be when it comes to finding loopholes that allow them to screw over the same folks that create the content that makes them the money that they now don't want to share. And since the topic is "Daredevil," you can pretty much guess that Disney+ & Marvel Studios' upcoming Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again would be the topic. "It's an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guild/unions and crushed!" DeKnight wrote earlier this week. Continuing in a follow-up post, DeKnight added, "From what I understand, I'm not going to see a penny from Daredevil: Born Again because they added the 'Born Again' and can claim it's a completely different show. You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk."

Essentially, DeKnight was calling out "The Mouse" for getting to play by a different set of labor rules simply by changing the title of a show while still maintaining some core elements of what came before it (let's not forget that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher is returning, too). But what he didn't do was call out Cox, D'Onofrio, the show's creators, or the show itself. In fact, between yesterday and today, he made a point of separating "The Mouse" from the series – regularly offering his support to the show and the cast. And yet… Here's a look at DeKnight's two initial tweets discussing how Disney utilizes the "name game" to its advantage:

He does. It's an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed! https://t.co/Ttj4A3tnE4 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Oh it's a sure thing. From what I understand, I'm not going to see a penny from Daredevil: Born Again because they added the "Born Again" and can claim it's a completely different show. You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk. https://t.co/hEKxwgbocz — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at just a sample of the tweets that DeKnight posted – initially and as a follow-up – making it clear that he's as interested in seeing how the series turns out as we are. In addition, DeKnight also addresses what does & doesn't meet the definition of a "reboot" – interesting stuff:

To be clear, I can't wait to see Charlie Cox and the amazing @vincentdonofrio reprise their iconic rolls. But to claim this is a complete reboot and you don't have to pay the original creatives is some corporate shenanigans, to say the least. https://t.co/jYVZx6L1pA — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Give it a chance! So many wonderful people are giving it their all. I'm cheering for it to be BETTER than the first three seasons. I for one will be watching as soon as it airs! https://t.co/0Rm3SEzkwI — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Absolutely nothing but love for the new team! This isn't their fault at all! https://t.co/4bNpXCWDT5 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Well at least they seemed to get the details right! For those who missed it, I am over the moon that Charlie Cox is coming back as Daredevil and @vincentdonofrio as Fisk. And I can't wait to see the new show. My issue is purely with a corporate slight of hand. https://t.co/2Py0qm75RG — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

NOT with the new show or its creative team, both of which I fully support. — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Charlie is the best of the best, and I couldn't be happier that Disney kept him in the role. He deserves all the love in the world! https://t.co/1CVOoyTHlt — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Sigh. I wasn't criticizing Disney rebooting the show. I was criticizing the fact that it's not actually a reboot (can't be a reboot if you retain the same lead actor) and that Disney has a history of slightly changing a show's title so they don't have to pay a bump to crews. https://t.co/kDZkUwQQ7b — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Personally, I think the new Daredevil series is going to be great, and I can't wait to see it. The new creative team has my full support. My issues with the Mouse hasn't changed my excitement for Born Again one bit. https://t.co/YXu8X4glJG — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

