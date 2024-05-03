Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who: Disney+ Teaser; Gatwa & Gibson in NYC; Gatwa's Message

Disney+ posted a mini-teaser for Doctor Who and a look at Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's NYC visit. Plus, Gatwa has a message for Whovians.

While we're busy transcribing what Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) had to share during today's press event (yes, that's us still geeking out), we have some updates to pass along regarding the upcoming new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who. We kick things off with a Disney+ "One Week" mini-teaser reminder that offers an interesting new look. Following that, we take a look at Disney's big promo push for the show in NYC this week – and then we wrap up everything with a special message from Gatwa to all of the Whovians out there…

First up, Disney+ picks a very cool scene to remind its subscribers that the show will be hitting their screens in "One Week":

And here's a look at how NYC welcomed Gatwa & Gibson as they arrived in the U.S. for some the stateside press junket:

In the following video from the BBC, Gatwa shares a message directly with Doctor Who fans – discussing joining the long-running sci-fi series' universe, getting a chance to meet "The Whoniverse" in person, and much more. "The Whovians are very, very much in my heart," the Fifteenth Doctor shares at one point – here's a look:

Gatwa & Gibson's press tour kicked off earlier today, with the duo checking in with the folks over at ABC's Good Morning America to discuss the new adventures, what it's been like for the duo since joining the long-running series, and much more. But that wasn't all.., because kicking in at around the 1:30 mark, we see Ruby (Gibson) exiting the TARDIS – mesmerized by the prehistoric world surrounding her. The Doctor (Gatwa) uses the moment not just to explain how the TARDIS works (and what the name stands for) but to also offer her some "time geography" that should make the folks living in Wyoming smile…

Here's what else we know about the upcoming new series of Doctor Who adventures on Disney+, BBC iPlayer & BBC One

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

