Spider-Noir: Gleeson on His "Philosopher"-Like Character, Nicolas Cage

Spider-Noir actor Brendan Gleeson on seeing his character more as a "philosopher" and meeting Nicolas Cage during a cast read-thru.

As production on Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir series rolls on, we're getting some insights into what we can expect from none other than Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, The Banshees of Inisherin) – who is reportedly set as the show's villain (or at least one of them). During an interview with Variety on the red carpet for the LA premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, Gleeson shared that he met Cage during a read-thru and that Gleeson has a good initial impression of the actor. In addition, Gleeson shared that he has already filmed something for the show but hasn't filmed with Cage yet. In terms of his character, Gleeson shared that he thinks of him "as more of a philosopher" than a brutish, violent villain type – as he explains in the video below.

Along with Cage and Gleeson, the series also stars Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Saturday Night), Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm, Shining Girls). In addition, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, and Amanda Schull have been cast in recurring roles. Here's a look at what Gleeson had to share:

Cage plays an aging and down-on-his-luck 1930s New York private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Morris's Robbie Robertson is a driven, hard-working, man who won't take no for an answer, a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. Gleeson has reportedly been tapped to play the series' villain, though specific details are being kept under wraps. Li will reportedly play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. Popoola reportedly plays a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead. Details on additional characters weren't released with the respective casting news.

Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and will serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel – with a global launch from Prime Video to follow.

