Squid Game 2 Star: Netflix Series Set to Return This December

During an Business Insider interview, Squid Game 2 star Lee Jung-jae (The Acolyte) apparently confirmed December 2024 as the premiere month.

It was back in February when Netflix confirmed in its "New on Netflix 2024" trailer that the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game would be hitting our screens sometime in 2024. With that news came a clip from Season 2 (which you can check out above) – with it being made clear to Lee Jung-jae's (The Acolyte) Gi-hun that he's about to regret his season finale decision in a big way. Up until now, we've been left to guess as to when the hit streaming series would return – though we were assuming that we would get more intel during Netflix's Upfronts presentation to the media and potential advertisers. Well, it looks like we may have already gotten our answer, thanks to an interview that Business Insider conducted with Lee. When asked via interpreter what he could share about the second season, Lee kept details pretty much locked down – but did add, "It will be released in December." Looks like we might get a definitive answer tomorrow – but for now? Here's a look back at a set of four preview images that were released back in February that make it clear that a new & even deadlier game is now underway – here's a look:

Set to release later this year, here's a look back at the preview for Squid Game Season 2 – followed by some previously released looks at what's to come with the second season:

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.

Squid Game Season 1: Come Face-to-Face with the Front Man

In the following previously unreleased clip, viewers come face-to-face with the individual behind it all… Front Man, leader of the Masked Men & overseer of the Squid Game. Following that, we have a look back at what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to share about the upcoming second season:

