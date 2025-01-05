Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game, squid game 2, squid game 3

Squid Game Creator Open to Possible Spinoffs, Prequels

Squid Game creator, director, writer, and EP Hwang Dong-hyuk shared that he's open to the idea of spinoffs and prequels in the future.

Even with the third of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game set to wrap up the hit series, there's a growing vibe out there that we may not be saying goodbye to the show's universe. We know there are rumblings about David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter) working on a U.S.-set spinoff – and now, even Hwang is keeping the door open for more. "When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season," Hwang shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I'm able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I'm thinking more along the lines of a spinoff."

In terms of what those might involve, Hwang likes the idea of prequel series that offer backstories of characters like Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and Recruiter (Gong Yoo) and fill in the gaps between seasons. "One of the ideas I'm tossing around is what happened between seasons one and two. There's a three-year gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years? What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything," Hwang explained.

During a mid-credit scene from the second season finale, a trio of players make their way to another room for the next game. Waiting for them is Young-hee (the giant "Red Light, Green Light" doll/robot) – and next to her, dressed in green, is a younger boy doll/robot by the name of Cheol-su. Just before the scene ends, a flashing red light and a flashing green light go off. We're just going to assume that's not a good sign…

Squid Game Creator Confirms David Fincher Working on Spinoff Project

Will the "Squid Game" universe be coming to an end with Season 3 in 2025? Based on reporting in late October, it looked like the franchise would be living on in a very interesting way. Reportedly, Fincher is looking to develop an English-language series spinoff (not a reboot) that would be set in the same universe as the original series but takes place in the U.S. With no one offering a confirmation; the reports ended up being just that – at least, until now.

Speaking with The Wrap, Hwang was asked about the franchise's future and where it could possibly go. "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding, "He [Hwang] noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series (as well as the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge). "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?" Hwang shared (the series creator is not currently involved directly in either project). "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe."

When the series returns, it will have been three years since "Player 456" won the game – yet he remains determined to find those behind it and put an end to their vicious sport once and for all. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) starts with the most obvious of places: looking for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined. To end the game… he's going to need to re-enter the game.

