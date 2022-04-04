Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk Eyeing Late 2024 for Season 2

If you're a fan of Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game, easily the biggest series sensation of 2021, then you know this year's been a pretty good one so far in terms of the franchise's future. After Hwang confirmed that he was in talks with the streaming service about a second and third season, Netflix co-CEO & CCO Ted Sarandos confirmed that a second season of the South Korean survival drama was definitely a go during the streamer's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call ("Absolutely. The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun"). Of course, that now begs a follow-up question. So when can viewers expect to see the series return? Well, let's just say that folks will have more than enough time to get caught up or host a "refresher binge."

During a session at MipTV with his producer Jun Young Jang, Dong-hyuk revealed that he's developing the film Killing Old People Club, inspired by the Umberto Eco novel. Having already penned a 25-page treatment, the project (w/t "K.O. Club") is described by the director as "more violent than 'Squid Game'" And it was during his conversation about his future projects that Dong-hyuk also shared that he was getting to return home to South Korea to write the follow-up season to Squid Game with the end of 2024 as the target streaming window. Now here's a look at Hwang and HoYeon Jung (Kang Sae-byeok) discussing the streaming series' return for a second season at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) red carpet last month:

#SquidGame director Hwang Dong-hyuk

on season 2: "Making something new. Making something we've never seen before. That's the key to success. I'll try to make something like that for season 2!" https://t.co/bYDygPTaTl pic.twitter.com/20aubweTQo — Variety (@Variety) March 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The nine-episode series focuses on 456 desperate contestants who compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion in prize money that can pull them out of their financial misery. Now here's a look back at the official trailer that kicked off this year's global phenomenon, followed by the cast & director taking viewers behind the scenes for some personal insights into how the series came to life:

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?