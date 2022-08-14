Squid Game S02 Will Focus on "What That New Gi-hun Is Going to Do" Now

A little more than two months ago, director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk and Netflix officially announced that Squid Game would be returning for a second season. But the buzz behind the global phenomenon had been growing for months before that time. Late in 2021, the streamer confirmed that there would be more "rounds" of the series on the way. All throughout, Hwang has done a fine job of dropping what intel he could, considering work on the new season was in its early stages. But now, Hwang is checking in with THR to offer fans an update and discuss the pressures that come with the follow-up season to a show with a huge opening round.

Sharing that he has "a deadline to finish writing season two of 'Squid Game' by the end of this year or early next year," Hwang admitted feeling some pressure after the show became a global sensation and shared his approach to working on a project. "It would be a total lie if I say that I don't feel any pressure because so many people are waiting for season two, and season one was just too successful not to feel pressured by it," he explained. "When I am actually writing the script, I really immerse myself in that world I created, and it feels less daunting to me. Once I sit in front of my laptop, I become part of the world that I created and I totally forget about the real world that I'm in."

As for the second season's themes, viewers should expect Hwang says he's looking to have the story flow naturally from how things ended with the first season as opposed to trying to meet fans' expectations. "I've seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don't want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next," Hwang shared. "There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can't share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."