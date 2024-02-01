Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, squid game, teaser
Squid Game Season 2 Images Tease A Much Deadlier Game on The Way
Along with a preview clip, Netflix released new images for the second season of director, writer & EP Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game.
Earlier today, Netflix confirmed in its New on Netflix 2024 trailer that the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game would be hitting our screens later this year. And with that news came a clip from Season 2 – with it being made clear to Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun that he's about to regret his season finale decision in a big way. Now, we also have a set of four preview images that don't waste much time letting us know that a new & even deadlier game is now underway – here's a look:
Set to release later this year, here's a look back at the preview for Squid Game Season 2 – followed by some previously released looks at what's to come with the second season:
Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:
Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.
Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.
Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.
Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.
Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.
Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.
Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.
Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.
Squid Game Season 1: Come Face-to-Face with the Front Man
In the following previously-unreleased clip, viewers come face-to-face with the individual behind it all… Front Man, leader of the Masked Men & overseer of the Squid Game. Following that, we have a look back at what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to share about the upcoming second season: