Squid Game Season 2 Images Tease A Much Deadlier Game on The Way

Along with a preview clip, Netflix released new images for the second season of director, writer & EP Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game.

Article Summary Netflix teases a more lethal Squid Game with new Season 2 images and a clip.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk's hit series set to return later in 2024.

Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun faces the consequences of his Season 1 finale decision.

New cast members join returning favorites, ramping up excitement for the sequel.

Earlier today, Netflix confirmed in its New on Netflix 2024 trailer that the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game would be hitting our screens later this year. And with that news came a clip from Season 2 – with it being made clear to Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun that he's about to regret his season finale decision in a big way. Now, we also have a set of four preview images that don't waste much time letting us know that a new & even deadlier game is now underway – here's a look:

Set to release later this year, here's a look back at the preview for Squid Game Season 2 – followed by some previously released looks at what's to come with the second season:

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.

Squid Game Season 1: Come Face-to-Face with the Front Man

In the following previously-unreleased clip, viewers come face-to-face with the individual behind it all… Front Man, leader of the Masked Men & overseer of the Squid Game. Following that, we have a look back at what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to share about the upcoming second season:

