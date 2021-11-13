Squidbillies: Adult Swim Fest Showcases Tracy Morgan's Early Cuyler

What with this weekend being Adult Swim Festival 2021 and the Jim Fortier & Dave Willis-created series rolling out the next two episodes of if its 13th and final season ("No Space Like Home" & "Scorn on the 4th of July"), it seemed only fitting that Squidbillies would host a virtual panel where Fortier, Willis, Dana Snyder, Daniel McDevitt (Rusty), Elizabeth Cook (Tammy), and more look back at the series as well at what's still to come with a final season that welcomes Tracy Morgan (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, The Last OG) to the cast as the new voice of Early Cuyler. And with that in mind, the following video from the panel offers more sneak previews of Morgan's take.

So to check out a nice run of what's to come this season from Morgan's Early, check out the Adult Swim Festival 2021 virtual panel below (with the spotlight on Morgan starting around the 29:15 mark):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies: A Retrospective and Hootenanny (Full Panel) | Adult Swim Festival 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DzB3fKZhZQ)

Here's a look at a preview clip showing that things are already getting off on a bad note when Rusty shows up late for work and rushes to dig a grave. An important point to keep in mind? He's trying to pull it off while the funeral is already underway. Squidbillies making its way to shore beginning this Sunday, November 7th. And make sure to check out that second special preview following:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | S13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Rusty is Late For Work | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz5DKlO1n5o)

This season is going to feature a number of guest musical artists offering their takes on the show's theme- so with that in mind, here's a look/listen at Country music icon Willie Nelson offering his take:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willie Nelson's Squidbillies Theme Song | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWLLRIs2xWU)

Here's a look at some of the "auditions" that took place before the big reveal of Morgan was made:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Early Cuyler Recast Auditions (+ Reveal) | Squidbillies | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTG_kewAG0)

Written and produced by Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, and Alan Steadman, Squidbillies is a quarter-hour animated comedy series that follows the Cuyler Family, America's favorite rural hell-raising cephalopods who call the mountains of fictional Dougal County, Georgia their home.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | OFFICIAL TRAILER: Season 13 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDQoid_fOWM)