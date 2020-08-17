Squidbillies Creators Fire Actor for Offensive Dolly Parton, BLM Posts

After a series of racist and other offensive comments that were posted and directed at country music legend Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter movement, Squidbillies star Stuart Daniel Baker (aka stage name Unknown Hinson) has been fired from the Adult Swim animated series. While Baker may have provided the voice of Early Cuyler for the series' current 12-season run, the network will move forward without him. It's not known just how much work Baker completed before the firing, and casting of a replacement is expected to start soon.

Series creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis posted an official statement on Sunday via Twitter to announce Baker's firing: "We're aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately" (here's a look at their tweet, from the show's official Twitter account):

Apparently, Baker took issue with Parton's recent comments in support of Black Lives Matter, in which she also discussed changes she's made to her life to understand her privilege, and how she's looking to be an active, informed ally for the Black community. Baker's responses contained foul language as well as racist and sexist language, as you'll see from the screencaps below (initial compiled by @brutalcountry). The posts and comments in question have since been removed, with Baker's Facebook also going offline for a time before returning with comments removed.