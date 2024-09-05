Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: James Darren, star trek

Star Trek Community & TJ Hooker Cast Pay Tribute to James Darren

The Star Trek community and T. J. Hooker cast are among those mourning the loss of actor and singer James Darren, who passed at the age of 88.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of James Darren, who passed at the age of 88 on September 2nd. Born James William Ercolani, the actor, director, and singer adopted the stage name James Darren, rising to prominence in the late 1950s and '60s in starring and supporting roles in Gidget (1959) and its sequels, The Gene Krupa Story (1959), All the Young Men (1960), The Guns of Navarone (1961), and Diamond Head (1962). He's also an accomplished singer with hit singles like "Goodbye Cruel World" in his teen pop years. On TV, Darren had two memorable roles as Dr. Anthony Newman in the sci-fi series The Time Tunnel and Officer James Corrigan in the police drama T. J. Hooker. He managed to blend acting and singing in one of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's most memorable roles in the recurring Vic Fontaine, a hologram lounge singer who doles sagely advice to those in need, like Odo (René Auberjonois) and Nog (Aron Eisenberg), helping them with their struggles and trauma. His former co-stars and friends paid tribute over social media.

'Star Trek' and 'T.J. Hooker' Stars William Shatner, Nana Visitor and More Pay Tribute to James Darren

William Shatner, who starred in Star Trek: The Original Series as Captain James T. Kirk, also lead the ABC/CBS action drama series created by Rick Husky that ran from 1982-1986 as the title character, wrote of his T.J. Hooker co-star, "Jimmy Darren; I worked with him for several years, and then we'd see each other on occasion. What a wonderful man – so talented; so loving. I had the best time with him. The world is less because of his loss." Heather Locklear, who played Officer Stacy Sheridan from season two on, wrote on Instagram, "One of my favorite people. We would always laugh so hard together. Rest in peace my dear friend 😇❤️" Adrian Zmed wrote, "So very sad at the passing of my old friend Jimmy Darren. He was a kind, sweet man who always made me laugh. My heart goes out to his wife Evie and sons Tony, Christopher, and Jimmy Jr. Rest in peace my friend…heaven is welcoming a great guy."

On Star Trek: DS9, Darren appeared in eight episodes across the final two seasons. Nana Visitor, who played Major/Colonel Kira Nerys, wrote, "One of the great ones. In every single way." Penny Johnson Jerald, who played Kasidy Yates and Cassie, wrote, "Could never get enough of your stories #jamesdarren so clever and classy as #VicFontaine 'Badda Bing Badda Bang #StarTrekDS9 RIP Vegas style " Chase Masterson, who played Leeta, wrote, "Jimmy Darren. " Robert Picardo, who plays The Doctor on Star Trek shows Voyager and the animated series Prodigy, wrote, "So sad to hear this news. Jimmy was one of the kindest people I've ever met. We both hailed from Philly, so we would reminisce about great cheesesteaks. His youthful spirit made you think he would simply go on forever. – RIP, you extraordinary and talented gentleman." You can see additional tributes below from the Star Trek community, Darren's son Jim Moret, and friends like Nancy Sinatra and Bruce Campbell.

Jimmy Darren; I worked with him for several years and then we'd see each other on occasion. What a wonderful man – so talented; so loving. I had the best time with him. The world is less because of his loss. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

So sad to hear this news. Jimmy was one of the kindest people I've ever met. We both hailed from Philly, so we would reminisce about great cheesesteaks.

His youthful spirit made you think he

would simply go on forever. – RIP, you extraordinary and talented gentleman. https://t.co/Nlzdc3ZMr9 — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Reflecting on the loss of my father, James Darren. So touched by the love of his dear friends @nancysinatra & @williamshatner and his many fans. His career spanned over 6 decades as an actor, singer and director. He captured the hearts of generations. What a legacy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RGxRggf86d — Jim Moret (@Jimmoret) September 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away. Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast & beautiful journey through the Universe & beyond. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony & Jimmy Jr pic.twitter.com/n3WxuLzlK8 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Not so good tonight, Marty. Tired and grieving the profound loss of my dear friend of 60 years, Jimmy Darren. Our world won't be the same without this special man.

Thank you for asking. ❤️

How are you tonight? https://t.co/1o7IhKuFzP — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

James Darren, Teen Idol Actor in 'Gidget,' Singer and Director, Dies at 88. An actor with a great run – from Time Tunnel, the coolest show from my childhood, to TJ Hooker. Safe travels, James! https://t.co/qCIzOtLnkc — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!