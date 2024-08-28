Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: elon musk, star trek

Star Trek: Robert Picardo Schools Elon Musk on Starfleet Academy

Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Prodigy) taught Elon Musk a lesson on what it takes to be a true member of Starfleet Academy.

Here's the thing about Twitter owner Elon Musk. We know that he possesses some of the worst pop culture takes ever put on public display. A sampling of his previous misfires included a bad read on Magneto, comparing himself to Batman, and breaking up with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty after the whole deal with Justin Roiland – even making the decision to unfollow the show's official account. Let's not forget his whole issue with Disney being "too woke" and how he had that missed-by-a-mile read on Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park: Joining the Panderverse. Well, over the weekend, Musk turned his attention to the "Star Trek" universe -with a comparison between advocating for free speech and the "Kobayashi Maru" (?!?) that still has our eyes bleeding. But when Musk followed that up with "Let's make Starfleet Academy real!" actor Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Prodigy) – who is starring in the spinoff series of the same name – took to social media to school Musk on the traits that someone would need to be a true member of Starfleet Academy. "First step: Support a leader that embodies Starfleet values like diversity, inclusion and ethical behavior," was Picardo's response. Hmmm… think that's a knife twist regarding Musk supporting ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and Trump's VP pick, JD Vance?

Here's a look at Picardo's response – reminding Musk that if it's Roddenberry's vision that he embraces, then probably shouldn't be riding side-by-side with Trump:

First step : Support a leader that embodies Starfleet values like diversity, inclusion and

ethical behavior. — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) August 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In that previous tweet, the dude who sees himself as a "free speech advocate" claimed that being an advocate for free speech was "increasingly feeling like a Kobayashi Maru problem." For those of you who don't know or need a refresher, the "Kobayashi Maru" is a no-win training exercise whose purpose is to test the character of Starfleet Academy cadets. First presented in 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the "Kobayashi Maru" would eventually be beaten by James T. Kirk (William Shatner played adult Kirk) – but only after he reprogrammed the exercise (translation: cheated). Here's a look back at that original bad take from Musk from over this past weekend:

Being a free speech advocate these days is increasingly feeling like a Kobayashi Maru problem — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!