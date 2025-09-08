Posted in: Movies, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, TV, YouTube | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek Day Brings Launch of New "Scouts" YouTube Animated Series

In honor of Star Trek Day 2025, Nickelodeon Digital Studio and CBS Studios have launched the new animated series Star Trek: Scouts on YouTube.

Though the "Star Trek" Universe won't be celebrating its 60th anniversary until September 8th, 2026, the celebrations are getting started a wee bit early – today, to be exact. In honor of Star Trek Day 2025, a number of very cool announcements and releases have dropped – including the brand-new, original animated YouTube-first series Star Trek: Scouts. Developed and produced by Nickelodeon Digital Studio in association with CBS Studios, the animated preschool series follows three 8-year-old friends, JR, Sprocket, and Roo, as they train to become future Starfleet Explorers by going on epic, out-of-this-world missions that push them to "discover, grow, and boldly go!" We've got the first two episodes of the short-form series dropping today on Nickelodeon's Blaze and the Monster Machines YouTube channel (with the remainder of the 20-episode season rolling out into 2026). To learn more about what Star Trek: Scouts has to offer, check out the official trailer above. For those interested in this week's season three finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, you might like what we have waiting for you below…

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 10: "New Life and New Civilizations" – Written by Dana Horgan and Davy Perez and directed by Maja Vrvilo, this week's season finale reportedly finds Pike (Anson Mount) needing to make a difficult decision on how to stop an ancient and evil alien force that's resurfaced before it continues to spread.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Puppet Preview at SDCC 2025

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this past weekend, after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

