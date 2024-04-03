Posted in: Pluto TV, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: pluto tv, star trek, star trek: deep space nine

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Now Has Dedicated Pluto TV Channel

As part of Pluto TV's celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Paramount-owned streamer is dedicating a channel to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Pluto TV is expanding its Star Trek presence on its ad-supported platform with a dedicated Deep Space Nine channel to expand its existing offerings. Paramount Global, which owns Pluto TV, also runs Paramount+, the dedicated home for the bulk of the TV franchise sans the Nickelodeon animated series Prodigy, now on Netflix. The previous two live channels rotated between The Original Series, The Next Generation, DS9, and Voyager. The dedicated channel is part of the platform's 10th anniversary. On the dedicated DS9 channel, "Explore the final frontier even more! All episodes of 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' will transport you into another set of space missions all day long!"

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – A Look Back

DS9 starred Avery Brooks Commander Benjamin Sisko, a Starfleet liaison in charge of the Bajoran-owned space station Deep Space Nine, which was previously under the command of the Bajoran's mortal enemies, the Cardassians whom they were just at war with. As part of the treaty's terms, the Cardassians relinquished control of the station, with the Federation working in joint operations with the Bajorans to run the station as the Bajorans are under Federation protection. Holdovers from the stations are the Bajoran, Major Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor); changeling and security chief, Odo (René Auberjonois); and the local Ferengi barkeep, Quark (Armin Shimerman). Joining them on the Federation side are Sisko, Lt. Cmdr Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell), Chief Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney), and Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig). Sisko also brought his son, Jake (Cirroc Lofton), to live with him on the space station.

Meaney wasn't the only holdover from TNG as Michael Dorn reprised his role as Lt. Cmdr Worf, joining the cast in season four. Siddig appeared on the sixth season of TNG during DS9's first season. Farrell left at the end of season six with her character killed off, and Nicole de Boer, who played Lt. Ezri Dax, joined the cast in the series' final season. As the first Star Trek series without creator Gene Roddenberry, DS9 ran for seven seasons from 1993-1999. You can check out the channel here.

