Star Trek: Lower Decks/DS9: Newsome Wants Dream Crossover with Sisko

Star Trek: Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome reflects on the Deep Space Nine-focused Season 4 episode, wanting a crossover with Sisko & more.

The Paramount+ era of Star Trek has no shortage of love for The Next Generation, given the wealth of references from Discovery, Lower Decks, and obviously, Picard as a direct sequel. Deep Space Nine is far more subtle without any of the original core cast participating in a live-action front but more directly on Lower Decks with appearances from Nana Visitor (Kira), Armin Shimerman (Quark), Chase Masterson (Leeta), and Max Grodénchick (Rom) in season four. There's still more to come, according to Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome, who plays Lt. Beckett Mariner.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Tawny Newsome on Taking Advantage of Crossover with 'Deep Space Nine'

"There is someone that I want to say, but they are coming up in season five, and so I can't tell you about it. But I'm very excited for season 5," Newsome spoke at the Farpoint 31 panel via Fandom Spotlite. The actress broke down the Star Trek: Lower Decks live-action crossover with Strange New Worlds in a season two episode and Lower Decks season four highlights.

When asked if there were any dream crossovers Newsome would want [skipping to the 19-minute mark], "This is so obvious, but Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks) [audience cheers]," she said. "That's the 'holy grail.'" Answering another fan question, the actress elaborated on one of the DS9-centric season four episodes, "Hear All, Trust Nothing" with Visitor and Shimerman. "When we did the Lower Decks-Deep Space Nine' episode, originally, Mariner wasn't on DS9 at all. She was on her B-story, candle party bullshit with Jennifer. Normally, I don't mind as the lead character. Some lead actors don't like their characters to be in the B-story, and others carry the A-story. I'm like, 'I don't mind as long as it's a fun story.' This is the one time I called [creator] Mike McMahan, 'You cannot have my character NOT go to Deep Space Nine.' That's not allowed."

For more, including how Newsome talks about interactions with other Star Trek franchise actors, the pitch to have Mariner and Terry Farrell's Jadzia Dax share scenes onboard DS9 on Lower Decks, Mariner's relationship with Jerry O'Connell's Jack Ransom, and more, you can check out the video. Star Trek: Lower Decks is available to stream on Paramount+.

