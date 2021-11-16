Star Trek: Discovery Exits Netflix for Paramount+ at Midnight Tonight

Welcome to the wonderful world of streaming, folks! Four years after ViacomCBS and Netflix entered into a financial arrangement that resulted in the launch of Star Trek: Discovery, the Sonequa Martin-Green-starring series is set to leave Netflix at the stroke of midnight tonight. Initially paying the majority of the show's budget for overseas rights, the new deal between the two companies effectively removes Netflix from any financial connections to the "Star Trek" universe series. To no one's surprise, the plan is for Discovery to beam down to the Paramount+ streaming service globally starting in 2022. The move comes after Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise left Netflix at the end of September.

So what does this mean for viewers looking forward to Star Trek: Discovery Season 4? Depends on where you live. If you live in the U.S., then the fourth season will still be premiering on November 18th on Paramount+. If you're in Canada, Discovery can still be found on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and will continue to stream on Crave. If you're outside of the U.S. and Canada, then the fourth season (as well as the previous three) "will now premiere exclusively where Paramount+ is available in early 2022."

"As we rapidly expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing more of our top titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ markets around the world," ViacomCBS Networks International streaming boss Kelly Day told Deadline Hollywood today in a statement. "We have a strong global and local content pipeline that positions us for success across our regions, and repatriating beloved series like 'Star Trek: Discovery' for Paramount+ is another step forward as we bring fans more must-watch series worldwide." Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery:

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.