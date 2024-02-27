Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Dawnn Lewis, Eugene Cordero, Jack Quaid, Mike McMahan, paramount, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks, Tawny Newsome

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Quaid, Cordero Finally Get to Meet In Person

Jack Quaid reunited with his Star Trek: Lower Decks' Mike McMahan, Dawnn Lewis, and Eugene Cordero to wish Tawny Newsome a "Happy Birthday!"

It's a rare opportunity in the animated world to meet in person as many times, the cast is isolated in their recording booth while recording their lines. Star Trek: Lower Decks star Jack Quaid (Lt. Brad Boimler) wouldn't pass this opportunity up to take a group selfie with his castmates while wishing co-star Tawny Newsome (Lt. Beckett Mariner) a happy birthday on Instagram. Joining them are creator Mike McMahan, Dawnn Lewis (Capt. Carol Freeman), and Eugene Cordero (Lt. Sam Rutherford). "🖖🏻This post serves as a belated 'happy birthday' to the great [Tawny Newsome] and visual proof that I've FINALLY met [Eugene Cordero] in person. Lower Decks! Lower Decks! Lower Decks! #happybirthday #startrek #lowerdecks #startreklowerdecks."

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Mike McMahan Teases Huge Season 5

Star Trek: Lower Decks is in the middle of wrapping up its fifth season with no current set premiere date. McMahan and Newsome promise huge things in store with more surprise guest stars. The big twist in season four is that all the lower deckers got promoted from ensign to lieutenant junior grade, with Mariner the most reluctant, given her regrets from the last time she was promoted. The difference is all her friends have joined her in enhanced responsibilities. Just as they got used to their newfound roles, Lt. D'vana Tendi (Noël Wells) makes the ultimate sacrifice and gives up her Starfleet commission to reluctantly serve her Orion homeworld.

"Season 5 is awesome. We're working on it right now. I can tell you there's some really cool stuff on Orion," McMahan told TrekCulture. "That last shot of Tendi being forced to go home but then owning it and being like, 'I've got this'… I love Tendi. I love the stuff we do with her on Orion… That's all I'll say about that. I think fans of the original animated series will love what we're doing on Orion." Season four had some surprises from Deep Space Nine's Nana Visitor, Armin Shimerman, Chase Masterson, and Max Grodénchik. Who knows what else will be in store?

