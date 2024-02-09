Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Beckett Mariner, paramount, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Tawny Newsome

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Newsome Updates Season 5, Starfleet Academy

Tawny Newsome shared some big updates on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 and where things stand with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Article Summary Tawny Newsome wraps up recording Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 and discusses a possible release timeline.

Newsome and the cast honored the spirit of the industry strikes, which may impact production schedules.

Expect Mariner's signature chaos with added growth and responsibility in the upcoming season.

Tawny Newsome is actively writing for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, though a filming/release date is still unclear.

It's hard to believe that we're coming up to five seasons in Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is still hitting their stride. Star Tawny Newsome is no question the most energetic and charismatic lead of the franchise as Lt. Beckett Mariner, and you'd have to be with the way the Mike McMahan animated comedy usually is given his work on Adult Swim's Rick & Morty and Hulu's Solar Opposites. Newsome spoke to TrekMovie.com to provide an update on season five production while at the Saturn Awards and how she's progressing on writing the upcoming Starfleet Academy.

Tawny Newsome Update on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Five

"I'm done with season 5. I had to mentally be like, 'Did I do episode 10?' I did. There's going to be ADR and stuff we have to redo once it's animated, but the bulk of the recording is in the can," Newsome said. When it came to if we'll see if it will premiere on Paramount this year, "I don't know anything officially, but judging by my math, I think we stuck to our production schedule kind of well. Because we were really ahead before the strike. And when we stopped, it was interesting because, technically, we were still allowed to record but as a cast being part of a larger franchise of shows that were not permitted to work, it didn't feel right. And so [Boimler actor] Jack [Quaid] and I and all the other actors, we were torn between not wanting to put pressure on our animators and delay their production timeline, but also really wanting to honor the spirit of the strike even though we're technically allowed to work. So we did not work during the strike. And I think it still is going to work out and I'm really sorry to our lovely artists who work on it if we did put pressure on them. I'm sorry."

Newsome assured fans that we'll see the same Mariner chaos we're accustomed to, along with organic growth. "Yeah, it's both. It's more of the same in a good way, but not more of the same in the thing that I think a lot of people were ready for Mariner to put behind her," she said. "Which is some of that self-sabotaging energy that she has grown from and put behind her. She has had to embrace the promotion and figure out a way to be chaotic but with a little more responsibility and growth."

Regarding Newsome's work in the latest Star Trek series, "I am indeed. I am very writing for 'Academy.' My brain is smoking right now writing for 'Academy.' We're in the throes of it, yeah," she said. When it comes to when it starts filming, "I don't understand how that works. I know when my episode was due. I pay attention to my deadlines. I don't know anything about production timelines. That all is new to me." For more, including how Newsome explains how Lower Decks storytelling fits within the greater Star Trek paradigm and what we can expect from Academy, you can check out the interview here. You can stream all four seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+.

