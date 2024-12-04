Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks S05E08 Exclusive: Pumpkin Carving Party Time!

Check out episode images and our exclusive clip from Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Ep. 8: "Upper Decks."

With the eighth episode of the fifth and final season of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks set to hit streaming screens in less than 24 hours, we have some intel on S05E08: "Upper Decks" (written by Cullen Crawford and directed by Bob Suarez) that we're more than happy to pass along. In terms of an overview, things are even more vague than usual (damn spoilers): "The Lower Deckers have a pumpkin carving party." But that's actually the perfect set-up for an exclusive clip that we have waiting for you below – one that finds Mariner (Newsome) joining the party with a story of her own to tell. But before we get to that, here are the three preview images that were released for this week's chapter:

Hitting Paramount+ on Thursday, December 5th, here's an exclusive clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks S05E08: "Upper Decks":

For those of you feeling nostalgic, here's a look back at the key takeaways from the fourth season, followed by a look back at the official overview for the fifth and final season:

In season five of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … If they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Samathan Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ranson, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

