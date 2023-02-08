Star Trek: Paramount, Amazon Set Global "Picard," "Lower Decks" Deal Paramount & Amazon's new "Star Trek" deal will bring "Lower Decks" & "Picard" to Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Some great news for all of you international "Star Trek" fans out there (outside of the U.S. & Canada). Paramount and Amazon have struck a deal to get Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks to your screens. That means previous seasons of both the live-action and animated series will hit Prime Video later in the month. As for the upcoming third & final season of the Sir Patrick Stewart-starring "Picard," the U.S. and Latin America will see it gracing their screens on February 16 and in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria & Switzerland on February 17 (with South Korea premiering at a later date).

That means that in addition to airing on Paramount+, "Picard" also streams on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada (with the latter making the series available on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel & streaming service Crave). "Paramount+ is now the home to every series and every episode of the full catalog of 'Star Trek.' This includes all seasons of the Paramount+ original series 'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Star Trek: Picard,' the animated series 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' and 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' and the newest addition, 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,'" said Paramount in a statement.

Looking Ahead to Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from next month's return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator. So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months (with the series returning on February 16th):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series. In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Daniel Davis is set to reprise his ST: TNG role as Professor Moriarty.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.