Star Trek: Picard S02 Cameo Hits Close to Home for Sir Patrick Stewart

Star Trek: Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart is pulling out all the stops when it comes to seasons two and three of his Paramount+ series. Not only is he getting the entire band back together again with The Next Generation crew reuniting for season three, but he's now turning it into a literal family affair. This is your minor spoiler warning.

Patrick Stewart's Star Trek: Picard Cameo Surprise

The actor revealed on Twitter that we'll see his wife and artist Sunny Ozell appear in the seventh episode "Monsters" in a cameo role along with the clip itself. The clip shows Jurati entering a bar still in her red dress from the party while taking in her surroundings. Ozell, naturally, is the vocalist on stage with the band. The scene ends with the good doctor banging on the front of the bar's window drawing the attention of the local bartender. "Excited to share that my dear [Sunny Ozell] will make an appearance on this week's episode of #StarTrekPicard. I proposed this idea to her awhile back. And while we normally choose to not overlap in our professional lives, I convinced her to say yes," Stewart wrote.

Season two sees Jean-Luc and company traveling to the past in the 21st century Los Angeles to locate a person of interest that forever alters the course of history creating the tyrannical Confederation. Along the way, they encounter Jean-Luc's ancestor Renee (Penelope Mitchell), a NASA scientist having doubts about going through her imminent mission. In her way is Jean-Luc's rival in the omnipotent Q (John de Lancie) for as of yet, hasn't explained his motivations for his intervention and why he has Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner) involved. New episodes of Star Trek: Picard stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

