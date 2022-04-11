Star Trek: Picard S02E07 "Monsters" Images, Overview & Promo Released

Before we jump into the preview images for this week's episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard, just a quick reminder about the big plans that are in play for the show's third and final season. Now unless you've been living in some kind of stasis field in the middle of a black hole for the past few weeks, then you heard that Stewart's ST: TNG co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner are set to join him for the third go-around. And based on the buzz coming out of "First Contact Day" as well as Star Trek: Mission Chicago (as well as from the teaser below), these aren't going to be just "guest-starring" appearances. But before we get too caught up in the time-wimey stuff, let's head back to the here-and-now for a look at the preview images for this week's time-tossed chapter "Monsters":

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 "Monsters": Tallinn ventures inside Picard's subconscious mind to help wake him from a coma and face both his darkest secrets and deepest fears. Seven and Raffi go in search of Jurati whom they fear has succumbed to the monster inside. Rios struggles to hide the truth of who he really is from Teresa. Directed by Joe Menendez and written by Jane Maggs.

Now here's a look at the latest episode of the Wil Wheaton-hosted The Ready Room, with Frakes and Spiner as his guests. And starting at around the 31:35 mark, you can catch a special preview of what's to come this week. Following that, we also have a look at the S02E07 promo that was released:

Now here's a look back at the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 official casting video that was released that confirmed the massive TNG reunion casting news:

"I remember watching the premiere of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," said Terry Matalas, showrunner for the third season & executive producer. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire 'Star Trek: Picard' team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!" Joining Stewart for the current season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.