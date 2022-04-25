Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 Images, Promo & Preview Released

With a Borg rebirth on the way as we head into the final two episodes of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard, it seems like every single preview image, promo, and overview released has just that much more importance to it. Because remember, the third season is wrapping up the series with some major new casting (see below) so it's going to be interesting to see what it is that sets off the huge reunion. So with that in mind (and speaking of episode images, promos & previews), here are some clues as to what's in store for S02E09 "Hide and Seek":

Next week, Picard and the crew face off against Jurati and Soong on this season's penultimate #StarTrekPicard! pic.twitter.com/R516wTtBmx — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at last week's episode of The Ready Room, hosted by Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory). Along with a great conversation with Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios), we also have a preview for this week's episode beginning at around the 32:30 mark- and now, you can check it out for yourselves below. :

From phasers and badass Fenris Ranger belts to Chateau Picard wine labels and Spock autobiographies, the list of amazing props seen during the second season of Star Trek: Picard is impressive. With guidance from Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi, take a look at how the prop magic comes to life in the following featurette:

Now here's a look back at the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 official casting video confirming the massive TNG reunion casting news:

"I remember watching the premiere of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," said Terry Matalas, showrunner for the third season & executive producer. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire 'Star Trek: Picard' team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!" Joining Stewart for the current season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.