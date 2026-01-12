Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos

Creature Commandos Season 2: James Gunn Offers 2 Quick Updates

DC Studios' James Gunn dropped a quick update on where Creature Commandos Season 2 sits on the DCU timeline and when fans can expect it.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms Creature Commandos Season 2 follows Peacemaker Season 2 on the DCU timeline.

Season 2 is actively in production, with animation underway and no confirmed release date yet.

Showrunner Dean Lorey revealed the new team lineup is “at least somewhat accurate” for Season 2.

James Gunn stepped back from writing duties; Season 2 has a dedicated writers’ room moving the story forward.

It's been a little less than four months since we last checked in with DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn to see how things were looking with the HBO Max animated series Creature Commandos. Previously, Gunn shared that he wouldn't be writing the second season and that a writers' room would be in play. Two months later (our most recent update), Gunn noted that production was "going really well." That brings us to earlier today, with Gunn offering a blink-and-you-might-miss-it update. After posting a clip from the animated series and thanking Zac Efron for allowing his real image to be used in the scene, Gunn responded to two follow-up questions. First, Creature Commandos Season 2 will take place after the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker (which should make for a very "interesting" Rick Flag from Frank Grillo). As for when the series will hit screens, Gunn opted for the common-sense approach: "When we're done animating the new season which is in production now."

Here's a look at Gunn's social media responses from earlier today:

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Early in 2025, Showrunner Dean Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

The roll call for Creature Commandos Season 1 includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

