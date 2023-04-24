Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on La Forge/"Legacy," Top "TNG" Episodes Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas on introducing La Forge's wife in "Legacy" and his top "The Next Generation" episodes.

Surprisingly, the buzz surrounding the series finale of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard hasn't seemed to die down much yet, as fans continue to discuss & debate what went down and what it could mean for the franchise's "Legacy" (see what we did there?). That also means that it's created some great opportunities for series showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas to impress us with his love, understanding & appreciation for all things "Star Trek." During a recent Reddit AMA, Matalas covered a ton of different topics – and for this go-around, we're looking at a backdoor "Legacy" storyline plug/tease that Matalas dropped while answering a question regarding Geordi La Forge's (LeVar Burton) wife. In addition, it seems only fitting for the person who helped remind us of just how badass "The Next Generation" crew is to share his favorite episodes from the classic run.

A "Star Trek: Legacy" Tease: While we know that it's strictly hypothetical at this point, we're still loving how specific Matalas is getting about it – more so than shows that have gotten green lights already. For example, Matalas was asked if the identity of La Forge's wife would ever be revealed to be a known character. "We didn't identify so that we could tell that story in a future Legacy tale. But LeVar did have a name in mind. But it is not a character you've seen before," Matalas responded – and you saw what he did there, right?

Matalas' Favorite "The Next Generation" Episodes: Understandable, a question that begs more than one answer – and some serious time to consider. "I can't name just one. But…let me think. Hmmm… It's really hard to go wrong with INNER LIGHT. I can't watch without crying. BEST OF BOTH WORLDS part 2. 'Almost human' line kills me every time. 'All Good Things,'" responded Matalas. For those of you keeping score at home, those episodes would be S03E26 "The Best of Both Worlds," S05E25 "The Inner Light," and S07E25/S07E26 "The Best of Both Worlds."