Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E20: "Polar Opposites" Preview: Woodstone Goes Hollywood?

Could Hollywood be the answer to Woodstone's problems? Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Ghosts, S05E20: "Polar Opposites."

Article Summary Ghosts S05E20 “Polar Opposites” teases a Hollywood producer scouting Woodstone, putting Sam’s big creative gamble in play.

The Ghosts episode preview reveals unexpected ghostly support for Sam as Woodstone’s future hangs in the balance.

“Polar Opposites” also brings an emotional ghost storyline, as shifting roles inspire a tribute to someone special.

Looking ahead, Ghosts Season 5 sets up finale stakes with “Up the Creek” and “Across the Pond” threatening Woodstone’s fate.

With only a week to go until the two-episode, one-hour season finale, we're back with our pregame preview for tonight's episode of CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, S05E20: "Polar Opposites." Could the answer to Woodstone's problems be… Hollywood? There's that and a whole lot more going on tonight, so make sure to check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more – and don't forget that we have the overviews and images for May 21st's S05E21: "Up the Creek" and S05E22: "Across the Pond.

Ghosts Season 5 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 20: "Polar Opposites" – When a Hollywood producer comes to scout Woodstone as a filming location, Sam is prompted to take a creative leap that draws unexpected support from the ghosts. Meanwhile, changing roles among the ghosts spark a heartfelt effort to honor someone special. Rose Abdoo guest stars as Paula, a TV producer. Written by Emily Schmidt & Rupinder Gill and directed by Jaime Eliezer Karas.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 21: "Up the Creek" – When Woodstone's future is put in jeopardy, Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Akilah Green & Skander Halim and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 22: "Across the Pond" – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Ben Feldman guest-stars as Kyle, with James Austin Johnson as local historical expert Joe and Rose Abdoo as Paula, a TV Producer. Written by Brian Bahe & Greg Worswick and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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