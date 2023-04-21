Star Trek: Picard/TNG Homecoming: Wil Wheaton Takes Enterprise-D Tour Check out "The Next Generation" alum & The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton's "homecoming" as he tours the Star Trek: Picard Enterprise-D set.

When it comes to the series finale of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, we've reached that collective point where folks are discussing it more openly on social media. That means we should be getting waves of questions, answers, theories, teases, and random speculation about what it all meant and what it means moving forward. One source to help make sense of it all is Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Paramount+'s The Ready Room podcast – but that won't hit until this Saturday, April 22nd. Why? Because Wheaton and the team want to make sure that as many fans as possible have a chance to check it out before the spoilers start to flow – even posting another video earlier this week explaining the decision (more on that below). But that didn't mean we weren't going to get a chance to check out a featurette that vibes like it will be included in this weekend's The Ready Room episode. And if you're a fan of "The Next Generation," then you're going to appreciate the streamer releasing it early because it gives us a chance to join Wheaton for his "homecoming" as he tours the recreated bridge set from the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D.

And who better to join Wheaton on the tour than fellow "The Next Generation" alum Mike Okuda (Graphic Designer), as Wheaton (and the viewers) see the level of work & detail that went into recreating the classic look? If you're going into it expecting it to be a major emotional kick to your "feel," then you should be set:

And here's a look back at Wheaton putting out the word on Thursday that The Ready Room is remaining spoiler-free until this weekend: