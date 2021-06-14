Star Trek: Prodigy Announces Main Cast; Shares Preview Images

With Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon's animated series Star Trek: Prodigy ready for launch on the streaming service sometime later this year, viewers are learning who the voice cast will be joining Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway in the animated adventures. Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), and Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough) will make up the main voice cast. Here's a look at some early preview images that were released, followed by a breakdown of the series' main cast.

In the animated adventure, six young characters end up in command of an abandoned Starfleet vessel and must learn how to operate it in order to survive, with Mulgrew's Janeway serving as their guide (and more) as the ship's emergency training hologram. Here's a look at who's who:

Purnell's 17-year-old Gwyn is a member of a species called the Vau N'Akat, and she grew up on her father's mining planet, a cheerless place that drove her to explore beyond her home. Gray's 17-year-old Dal is from an unknown species. He fiercely guards his hope for a better future and sees himself as a nonconformist. Alazraqui's eight-year-old Rok-Tahk is part of the Brikar species. She's a little shy and uncommonly smart, especially when expressing her devotion to animals. Baker's Murf is an "indestructible blob" from an unknown species. His age is also a mystery, but he does have quite the appetite for ship parts and an intriguingly good sense of timing. Imrie's Zero is one of the oldest and most unusual aliens to grace the STU canon. They're Medusan, an energy-based species that have no gender and no corporeal form. To look upon their true appearance is to die from insanity, so Zero created a containment suit to protect their shipmates from harm. Finally, Mantzoukas plays 16-year-old Jankom Pog, a Tellarite who, true to form, enjoys a good argument and will often take an opposing viewpoint regardless of his own opinion, just so all perspectives can be heard.

Developed by showrunner & executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), Star Trek: Prodigy is also executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Ben Hibon is directing, co-executive producing, and serving as the creative lead. CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment are collectively producing the series.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.