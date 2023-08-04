Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: nickelodeon, paramount, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators "Might Have Some Stuff to Share" at #STLV

Star Trek: Prodigy creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman might have some Season 2 updates to share this weekend - here's what they had to say.

It was a little more than a month ago when the bad news came down. After learning in March that Nickelodeon & Paramount+'s Kate Mulgrew-starring Star Trek: Prodigy would be returning this winter for a second season, June would bring word that the animated series had been canceled and would be removed from the streaming service. But there was a glimmer of hope – CBS Studios was able to shop for a new home once post-production on the second season wrapped. Since that time, the #SaveStarTrekProdigy has been going strong, with a physical release of the first season and unofficial rumblings possibly pointing to there being more life to the series than fans first feared. Now, series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman are confirming that they will be at the big Star Trek: Las Vegas convention/fan event – and teasing that "we might have some stuff to share" during their visit.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Hope Offered During SDCC 2023?

"First and foremost, I don't think we could have a panel celebrating Star Trek animation without addressing kind of the 800-pound Rok-tahk in the room, 'Star Trek: Prodigy.' We all know that 'Prodigy' is not currently available on Paramount+. But this isn't the end of the story for 'Prodigy.' Season 2 is still in production. The creative team is working hard to finish what is a great storyline, and we're working to find Prodigy a new home," John Van Citters, Paramount Vice President of Star Trek Brand Development, shared during a San Diego Comic-Con Panel celebrating a half-century of "Star Trek" and animation. "I personally love 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' having known what Hageman and everyone [has] been working on for years. This won't be the end of Dal, Gwyn, Rok-tahk, Zero, and especially not Murf. As you know, he is indestructible. They're still part of 'Star Trek.' They are part of the canon. They always will be… 'Star Trek' and its fans are always full of surprises. This is a universe that is filled with hope and possibility. And the crewmembers of the Protostar are absolutely perfect examples of that. This will not be the end of that crew."

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

