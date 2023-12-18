Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Offers Holiday Guide to Answer Questions

Star Trek: Prodigy EP/Writer Aaron Waltke shared a "holiday guide" to answer some quick questions about Season 1 & Season 2 hitting Netflix.

It was less than a week ago when writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke and series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman checked in to let us know that the final mixing was being done on the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Prodigy. Now, with a week to go until the animated series makes its new home at Netflix, Waltke is doing everyone a solid by posting a "'Star Trek: Prodigy' Holiday Guide" to make sure everyone's. And that includes what you need to know about Season 1 hitting Netflix, the timeframe for Season 2, and checking out international options to find the first season. But the last one might be the most important – because for the show to succeed and for there to be any chance at a future beyond two seasons, it's all about the fans getting the word out to new viewers and getting "Prodigy" into Netflix's weekly streaming charts.

Here's a look at the reminder guide that Waltke shared earlier today, with only one week to go until you can spend your Christmas day binging the first season on Netflix:

I've seen a few questions are still floating about, so here is your… 💫 STAR TREK: PRODIGY HOLIDAY GUIDE 💫 1.) All 20 episodes of #StarTrekProdigy Season One are dropping this Christmas on Netflix! 2.) Season Two of #StarTrekProdigy is debuting on Netflix in 2024! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/A08852CMqJ — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) December 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

3.) If you can't find it on Netflix, a few international territories are still airing Season One on their regional channels. Check your local listing! 4.) Netflix has a huge global audience. Don't wait. Tell others, watch when it drops… who knows what the future holds! 🖖 💫 pic.twitter.com/4f0WjRPSf9 — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) December 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

