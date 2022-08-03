Star Trek: SNW EP Rod Roddenberry Believes Dad Would Be "Very Proud"

So if you had a chance to follow our coverage at the end of last month, then you know that William Shatner had some less-than-flattering comments to make during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) regarding the newest slate of "Star Trek" series and how franchise creator Gene Roddenberry wouldn't be a big fan in any way, shape, or form. From there, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Melissa Navia took to social media to respond to Shatner, rightfully questioning if he had seen any episodes of the newer series, and to push back on toxic Shatner stans. Now, Gene's son and "Strange New Worlds" EP Rod Roddenberry is checking in to let fans know his thoughts on how his father would feel about the newest series.

Admitting to being a bit "surprised" at first by how each episode defines itself and how he was curious to see how the script would play out on the screen, Rod believes the newest addition to the "Star Trek" universe would be something that his father would appreciate. "I think he'd be very proud of it. I think something that surprised me a bit is the uniqueness of each episode of 'Strange New Worlds.' I'm impressed that they're doing that. It kind of shocked me at first because we've got some comedic episodes – or at least, certainly some comedic moments. And these things I would initially say when reading scripts that I don't know how this is going to play out. I don't know how the audience is going to receive this. But they've nailed it. And fans are going crazy for it," Rod shared during an interview with Screen Rant. "And I'm so proud of all the creators. They've done an incredible job with Strange New Worlds. And I'm thrilled for them."

During a Q&A session hosted by Kevin Smith at SDCC, Shatner was asked by a fan if there were any new "Star Trek" series from the Paramount+ era that rivals his own, The Original Series. Spoiler? His response wasn't exactly what one would accuse of being respectful. "None of them. I got to know [creator] Gene Roddenberry in three years fairly well. He'd be turning in his grave at some of this stuff." Well, we're guessing those types of comments from Shatner were what Navia was addressing in a tweet from this afternoon. "Curious: Has Mr. Shatner seen any episodes of DISCO ['Discovery'] or SNW ['Strange New Worlds']? Or 'Lower Decks'? Didn't he not watch himself on 'TOS'? I know actors who can't watch their own work, but oh boy, not me. 'All Those Who Wander' hit me differently after losing my partner. He, too, fixed what was broken," Navia wrote in the first tweet. After close to an hour, Navia responded with, "General consensus then is…no? Unless the man himself tells me differently." And if Shatner were to block Navia, at least there would be a small silver lining to it: "If he blocks me for asking the question, then at least we'll all have an answer."

