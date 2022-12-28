Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Anson Mount's Sage Advice for Elon Musk

During a week in which Twitter continued its slow walk down "The Green Mile" and Tesla stock got beaten up so badly by Wall Street that you would think Tesla said some s**t about Wall Street's mom, Elon Musk is… wait for it… wholesale endorsing a crapload of "brainwashing" conspiracy theories. Sharing a graphic that looks like it was created by someone who walked off the pages of How to Identify a Serial Killer, Musk wanted us to know that he's not being "brainwashed" and that those accusing him of being are actually being "brainwashed" by Planned Parenthood… and Black Lives Matter… and the LGBTQ community… and CNN… and Twitter… and- what's that? Oh, yeah. The artwork has a Twitter symbol on the figure that's supposedly "brainwashed." So not only is Musk claiming not to be "brainwashed," he's apparently using the fact that Twitter (his company) "brainwashes," but the fact that it doesn't get to him is proof that… honestly? I have no clue what points he's trying to make anymore. Thankfully, more and more folks who have some serious pop culture clout have been hitting back on Musk's antics, with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount (Christopher Pike) being the latest to offer Musk some sage advice.

"Oh, good Lord. Stick to making rocket ships, Poindexter, and I'll stick to pretending to fly them. Deal?" Mount wrote in his retweet of Musk's visual disaster of a tweet. Though we have a feeling that there are quite a few more people than Musk making those rocket ships. Instead, Mount should offer Musk a guest star role in exchange for Musk putting an end to his poor acting as the head of Twitter (maybe even let him sit in the captain's chair). Here's a look at Mount's tweet, and then feel free to bring back some of your brain cells with a look ahead at what we know about the second season so far:

Oh, good Lord. Stick to making rocket ships, Poindexter, and I'll stick to pretending to fly them. Deal? https://t.co/v2Tz5cLNb9 — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) December 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview & Update

We already know that a "Strange New Worlds"/"Lower Decks" crossover is on the way. So how does a Season 2 preview focusing on Melissa Navia's Erica Ortegas sound? That's exactly what Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans were treated to during "Star Trek Day" back in September, when Navia, Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and Babs Olusanmokun brought along a sneak preview of what viewers can expect from the second season. and let's just say that our heart breaks for Ortegas. It's one of those instances where you suffer from being too good at your job. In addition, it was announced that the amazing Carol Kane would be joining the cast in the role of Chief Engineer Pelia.

Now here's a look at Navia's Ortegas being none-too-happy with Peck's Spock at this very minute, thank you very much:

And here's a look at the image of Kane that was released, followed by a featurette where The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) ST: SNW Production Designer Jonathan Lee for a tour of the second season's set: