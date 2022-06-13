Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases S01E07 Images, Preview Clip

Another week, another new episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. That means it's time to take a look at what appears to be an action-oriented chapter from what we can tell from the preview images & preview for "The Serene Squall" (directed by Sydney Freeland and written by Beau DeMayo & Sarah Tarkoff). Following that, we're sharing a very cool look at how the modern show is offering an OG spin to what viewers are seeing on their screens.

And in the latest episode of The Ready Room with host Wil Wheaton, Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman set aside some time for an in-depth discussion of the franchise's past, present & Future. But before Wheaton wrapped, he also offered a sneak preview of this week's episode "The Serene Squall" (beginning around the 54:05 mark):

And in the following featurette, Prop Master Jim Murray offers a close-up look at the show's props, all of which pay homage to "The Original Series": new phasers, communicators, tricorders, combadges, Vulcan artifacts & more:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds soon to be seven episodes into its first season's mission, here's a look back at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is reprising the TOS role of T'Pring (originally played by Arlene Martel), Spock's (Peck) fiancee.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) is the score composer for the series' original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.