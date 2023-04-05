Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Season 2 Character Posters In honor of First Contact Day and Season 2 premiering on June 15th, here are new character key art posters for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paramount+ "Star Trek" Universe had already been making headlines over the past two weeks, with Star Trek: Picard continuing to win over fans while "Strange New Worlds," "Lower Decks" & "Prodigy were all given green lights for new seasons. And let's not forget the newest addition to the family, Starfleet Academy. And that all happened as a lead-in to today – otherwise known as "First Contact Day" to fans across the universe. With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to launch its second season on June 15th, today seemed as good of a time as any to pass along some new character profile key art posters of the crew. The series is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. Season two also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Now, here's a look at the crew ahead of the streaming series' summer return.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.