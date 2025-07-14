Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II" Sneak Peek

We've got an image gallery and two sneak peeks at the return of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II."

With the third season of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to hit screens this week with a two-episode return, we're going to be rolling out previews and interviews to ensure that everyone's properly psyched for what's to come. Along with an official overview for S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II," we also have an image gallery, two sneak peeks, and the official season overview to check out. In addition, we've included previously released previews dating back to last year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 1: "Hegemony, Part II" – Pike (Anson Mount) leads a risky rescue behind enemy lines as the landing party flees a deadly enemy. Directed by Chris Fisher, with a teleplay by Davy Perez and the story by Henry Alonso Myers and Davy Perez.

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

